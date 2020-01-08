Ministry signs $826.7m contract for Yarrowkabra school

The Ministry of Education yesterday signed a contract for the construction of the Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway worth $826.7m.

The scale of the contract has raised queries about whether this is something the caretaker APNU+AFC administration should have been able to do. A release from the Ministry of Education said that the contract for the construction of the school was awarded to BK International Inc at a cost of $826,757,737. The school is being funded by the Government of Guyana and has the capacity to accommodate 600. The duration of the contract is one year. Chief Executive Officer of BK, Brian Tiwarie assured that all works will be done in accordance with the required standard and best practices, the release said. The release added that when the school is completed, it is expected to serve students in the Yarrowkabra community and other neighbouring communities on the Linden Highway. The construction works will be supervised by VIKAB Engineering Consultants Ltd.

The school will boast modern amenities inclusive of Information Technology Laboratories, an Allied Arts Department, a Library, science laboratories and an auditorium.