Nearly 635,000 ozs of gold declared last year – ministry

In excess of 630,000 ounces of gold have been declared for the year 2019 according to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

In a statement last evening the Ministry said that the actual declaration for the year totals 634,905 ounces, an amount which is 18,682 ounces above the 616,223 ounces which was declared in 2018.

The Ministry explained that while declarations from small and medium scale gold miners, contributed approximately 57.69% of actual declarations both Guyana Goldfields and Troy Resources despite severe challenges and constraints managed to have reasonably good production.