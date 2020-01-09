Traffic arrangements for Nomination Day

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that in order to facilitate Nomination Day which will be held at Umana Yana, High Street, Kingston tomorrow, the following traffic arrangements will be put in place.

• No entry to vehicles proceeding north at the intersection of High and Barrack streets.

• No entry to vehicles proceeding west at the intersection of Young and Camp streets.

• At the intersection of Battery Road, Seawall Road and High Street, vehicular traffic will not be allowed to proceed south onto High Street

• Vehicles proceeding north on Duke Street will only be allowed to proceed east on Young Street

The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Nomination Day, when the political parties present their lists of candidates will be held tomorrow from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Umana Yana.