All set for Nomination Day

Today between 1 and 5 pm the largest number of political parties ever to contest a General and Regional Election (GRE) in Guyana is expected to descend on the Umana Yana and submit their lists of Candidates for the much anticipated March 2, 2020 elections.

While attention over the last week has centred on the launch of the two major parties, the APNU+AFC Coalition and the PPP/C, it was a much smaller party which “jumped to front” ahead of Nomination Day.

The excited members of The New Movement took up their post outside the venue on Wednesday night, a full two days before the scheduled activity.