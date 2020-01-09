Trinidad: Three shot close to site of triple murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Three peo­ple were shot and wound­ed on Tues­day morn­ing, in the same area where three peo­ple were found mur­dered on Mon­day morn­ing in Ari­ma.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 1.30 am David Richard­son alias “Scratchie”, 43, of LP300 Getwell Av­enue Ex­ten­sion; Jer­lene Richard­son, 22, al­so of LP300 Getwell Av­enue Ex­ten­sion and Kel­ly An­drews, 40, of Riv­er Street, San­gre Grande were all in the com­pa­ny of sev­er­al oth­er peo­ple seat­ed in the gallery of Richard­sons’ home when two men ap­proached.

The sus­pects were de­scribed as light brown in com­plex­ion – the one that had a gun was clad in a black hood­ie and had star tat­toos on the face. The oth­er sport­ed long hair tied in a sin­gle pony­tail.

Po­lice said the armed sus­pect fired six shots at the three vic­tims be­fore run­ning away east along Getwell Av­enue Ex­ten­sion.

Richard­son was shot to the neck, face, right in­dex fin­ger, and both shoul­ders. Jer­lene was shot in the up­per right thigh and An­drews was shot on the left an­kle.

All three were tak­en to hos­pi­tal for treat­ment and were list­ed in sta­ble con­di­tions.

Guardian Me­dia was told that just about ten min­utes be­fore the shoot­ing, there was a re­port of do­mes­tic vi­o­lence where a 31-year-old sus­pect of the said ad­dress was ar­rest­ed for As­sault by Beat­ing at about 1.20 am.

On Mon­day, a few me­tres away from the Richard­sons’, three fam­i­ly mem­bers of the Chu­nis­ingh fam­i­ly were found mur­dered.

Speak­ing to mem­bers of the me­dia, rel­a­tives of the Chu­niesingh’s made it clear that the shoot­ing had noth­ing to do with the mur­der of their rel­a­tives.