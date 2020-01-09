Trinidad: Three shot close to site of triple murder

(Trinidad Guardian) Three people were shot and wounded on Tuesday morning, in the same area where three people were found murdered on Monday morning in Arima.
According to a police report, at about 1.30 am David Richardson alias “Scratchie”, 43, of LP300 Getwell Avenue Extension; Jerlene Richardson, 22, also of LP300 Getwell Avenue Extension and Kelly Andrews, 40, of River Street, Sangre Grande were all in the company of several other people seated in the gallery of Richardsons’ home when two men approached.
The suspects were described as light brown in complexion – the one that had a gun was clad in a black hoodie and had star tattoos on the face. The other sported long hair tied in a single ponytail.
Police said the armed suspect fired six shots at the three victims before running away east along Getwell Avenue Extension.
Richardson was shot to the neck, face, right index finger, and both shoulders. Jerlene was shot in the upper right thigh and Andrews was shot on the left ankle.
All three were taken to hospital for treatment and were listed in stable conditions.
Guardian Media was told that just about ten minutes before the shooting, there was a report of domestic violence where a 31-year-old suspect of the said address was arrested for Assault by Beating at about 1.20 am.
On Monday, a few metres away from the Richardsons’, three family members of the Chunisingh family were found murdered.
Speaking to members of the media, relatives of the Chuniesingh’s made it clear that the shooting had nothing to do with the murder of their relatives.