Trinidad: Victims in triple murder were all strangled

(Trinidad Guardian) Po­lice have de­tained a sus­pect in the mur­ders of three mem­bers of Chu­niesingh fam­i­ly who were found tied up at a house on Getwell Av­enue, Pin­to Road, Ari­ma, on Mon­day. The man was held at a house in Ari­ma on Mon­day night.



Au­top­sies on the bod­ies of Pollyann Chu­niesingh, 31, her broth­er Dami­an, 39, and their un­cle Randy, a Cana­di­an cit­i­zen, showed that they were stran­gled. The bod­ies were found at Pollyann and Dami­an’s home.

A cousin, Kim­ber­ly Lewis, con­firmed to Guardian Me­dia that the bod­ies were de­com­posed and stran­gu­la­tion was con­firmed as the cause of death. She added that they were not sure as to whether or not they were beat­en.

Lewis said the fam­i­ly is yet to come to terms with the tragedy.

“We have to sit down and talk. We had to go in and see. We re­al­ly re­al­ly want jus­tice. To see our loved one like that it’s like a hor­ror movie,” she said.



Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing re­ports Pollyann was threat­ened on sev­er­al oc­ca­sions by some­one she knew and there was an at­tempt on her life on De­cem­ber 28 for which she was hos­pi­talised.

The mat­ter was re­port­ed to the po­lice.

Af­ter be­ing dis­charged from the hos­pi­tal the 31-year-old had been stay­ing with rel­a­tives at dif­fer­ent lo­ca­tions.

Lewis said: “It’s so hard to think of some­one who would do this . . . We have to go through the process. We not try­ing to point any fin­gers but we know what she was go­ing through and she died and the oth­ers died too and that’s our train of thought.”

Danier, the sis­ter of Pollyann and Dami­an, who spoke with re­porters at the crime scene on Mon­day, said the fam­i­ly was very con­fused about the mur­ders but will stand strong.

“We are stand­ing strong but I know my mum can’t take this, my fam­i­ly, my dad, my un­cles and aunts, I can’t re­al­ly speak for them but it is some­thing re­al cru­el and I hope to God that we can get jus­tice and find the per­son who did this,” she said.

So far po­lice of­fi­cers have no con­crete mo­tive for the triple mur­der but at the mo­ment sus­pect that Pollyann may have been the main tar­get.