Trinidad: Victims in triple murder were all strangled

(Trinidad Guardian) Police have detained a suspect in the murders of three members of Chuniesingh family who were found tied up at a house on Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima, on Monday. The man was held at a house in Arima on Monday night.
Autopsies on the bodies of Pollyann Chuniesingh, 31, her brother Damian, 39, and their uncle Randy, a Canadian citizen, showed that they were strangled. The bodies were found at Pollyann and Damian’s home.
A cousin, Kimberly Lewis, confirmed to Guardian Media that the bodies were decomposed and strangulation was confirmed as the cause of death. She added that they were not sure as to whether or not they were beaten.
Lewis said the family is yet to come to terms with the tragedy.
“We have to sit down and talk. We had to go in and see. We really really want justice. To see our loved one like that it’s like a horror movie,” she said.
Police are investigating reports Pollyann was threatened on several occasions by someone she knew and there was an attempt on her life on December 28 for which she was hospitalised.
The matter was reported to the police.
After being discharged from the hospital the 31-year-old had been staying with relatives at different locations.
Lewis said: “It’s so hard to think of someone who would do this . . . We have to go through the process. We not trying to point any fingers but we know what she was going through and she died and the others died too and that’s our train of thought.”
Danier, the sister of Pollyann and Damian, who spoke with reporters at the crime scene on Monday, said the family was very confused about the murders but will stand strong.
“We are standing strong but I know my mum can’t take this, my family, my dad, my uncles and aunts, I can’t really speak for them but it is something real cruel and I hope to God that we can get justice and find the person who did this,” she said.
So far police officers have no concrete motive for the triple murder but at the moment suspect that Pollyann may have been the main target.