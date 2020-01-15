Trinidad man charged with triple murder

(Trinidad Guardian) A 31-year-old man from Pin­to Road, Ari­ma is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear be­fore an Ari­ma Mag­is­trate charged with a triple mur­der which oc­curred in Ari­ma on Mon­day 6 Jan­u­ary.

In a state­ment, the po­lice ser­vice says Nathaniel El­lis was charged yes­ter­day in con­nec­tion with the deaths of 39-year-old Damien Chu­niesingh, 31-year-old Pol­ly Chu­niesingh, both of Getwell Av­enue, Pin­to Road, Ari­ma and their un­cle, Cana­di­an na­tion­al, 55-year-old De­o­raj Chu­niesingh, fol­low­ing ad­vice re­ceived from Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions, Roger Gas­pard SC.

The bod­ies of the three vic­tims were found at Damien’s home on Mon­day 6 Jan­u­ary by a rel­a­tive.

An au­top­sy found that they had all been stran­gled.

The po­lice ser­vice says quan­ti­ties of jew­ellery and cash were sub­se­quent­ly found to be miss­ing from the premis­es.

An in­ves­ti­ga­tion was launched in­to the in­ci­dent which re­sult­ed in El­lis be­ing ar­rest­ed by of­fi­cers of the Pin­to Po­lice Sta­tion on Wednes­day 8 Jan­u­ary.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgt. Ho­sein, both of Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions, Re­gion 2, while El­lis was charged by Sgt. Ho­sein.