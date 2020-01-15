Trinidad man charged with triple murder

(Trinidad Guardian) A 31-year-old man from Pinto Road, Arima is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate charged with a triple murder which occurred in Arima on Monday 6 January.
In a statement, the police service says Nathaniel Ellis was charged yesterday in connection with the deaths of 39-year-old Damien Chuniesingh, 31-year-old Polly Chuniesingh, both of Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima and their uncle, Canadian national, 55-year-old Deoraj Chuniesingh, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The bodies of the three victims were found at Damien’s home on Monday 6 January by a relative.
An autopsy found that they had all been strangled.
The police service says quantities of jewellery and cash were subsequently found to be missing from the premises.
An investigation was launched into the incident which resulted in Ellis being arrested by officers of the Pinto Police Station on Wednesday 8 January.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgt. Hosein, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2, while Ellis was charged by Sgt. Hosein.