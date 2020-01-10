CJIA expansion project 93% complete – Sharma

The long-delayed Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Expansion Project is 93 percent complete and management has use of almost the entire facility.

This was relayed by Minister in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Jaipaul Sharma at a press conference on Wednesday about the developments in the sector over the last year.

Given the delay in the project’s completion (the last deadline was December 31st 2018, and the extended deadline was March 31st 2019), Sharma says penalties are being considered against the Chinese contractor, but did not say definitively whether they will be implemented.