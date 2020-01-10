Historic nod for Guyanese on NY’s Schenectady’s city council

History was made Monday when John Mootooveren became the first person of Guyanese descent to be appointed City Council president of Schenectady in New York according to the timesunion.com.

Mootooveren took the post after fellow council member Leesa Perazzo nominated City Councilwoman Marion Porterfield for the spot.

“I make this amendment because as her record demonstrates, Miss Porterfield meets very high standards and insights for the people of Schenectady and for us, we deserve no less,” Perazzo said.