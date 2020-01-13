Mass campaign against filaria launched in Linden

The Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign to make Guyana filaria-free is underway, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The campaign began with the hosting of the first regional MDA meeting for 2020 in Linden.

According to Dr Jean Alexandre, PAHO’s Adviser, Health Surveillance Disease Prevention and Control, Region 10 was the most challenging in 2019. It was stated that while the 2019 campaign attained 68 percent coverage in that area, it was the lowest compared to other regions that achieved between 72 percent to 90 percent coverage.