Trinidad: Motorcyclist killed instantly after skidding off wet highway

(Trinidad Express) A MOTORCYCLIST was killed instantly this evening after he lost control of his bike while riding along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Wallerfield.

The dead man has been identified as Peter Salandy.



Police said shortly after 5 p.m., Salandy was riding his motorcycle along the highway and was believed to have been travelling at “a high speed” before he skidded off the roadway.

Police said at the time of the accident, the roadway was wet due to afternoon showers in the area. This, they said, was also a contributing factor.



“I do not have all of the details as yet because that just happened but the road was wet and we are being told that he was speeding. That is a deadly combination,” said one officer.

He pointed out that for the year so far, six people had already been killed on the nation’s roads.

“It is less than two weeks into the new year and already six people have been killed (in accidents). Drivers need to be more cautious and drive within the speed limit. Obey the road rules. Have some consideration for your life and the lives of others,” stated the police officer