Some local CARIFTA and Olympic Games hopefuls got their competitive juices flowing yesterday when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) hosted its first ‘Development Meet’ of the 2020 season at the GDF ground.

The first of three ‘Development Meets’ planned by the association saw in excess of 150 athletes kicking off their 2020 campaigns. They competed in events like the 60m, the 150m, the 300m, the 600m and the 2000m.

The throws and jumps were also be included.