Defence asks for Marcus Bisram case to stay in the city

Defence attorney Glenn Hanoman yesterday asked acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for the legal proceedings against Marcus Bisram, who is accused of directing the murder of a Corentyne carpenter, to be dealt with in Georgetown rather than being transferred back to a Berbice court.

The request follows Magistrate Alex Moore’s decision to recuse himself from hearing the case at the Springlands Magis-trate’s Court.

At yesterday’s hearing in Georgetown, Hanoman told the court that he and his associates who are representing Bisram had been hoping for the matter to stay in Georgetown. This was a response to the acting Chief Magistrate indicating that she would be transferring the matter back to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.