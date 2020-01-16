Magistrate denies request for Marcus Bisram case to stay in city -matter to be called at Whim Magistrate’s Court

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday denied the request by the attorney for murder-accused Marcus Bisram that the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the capital offence be done in a Georgetown court.

On Monday, one of Bisram’s attorneys, Glenn Hanoman, asked that legal proceedings against his client be dealt with in the Georgetown court rather than being transferred back to Berbice. The matter was adjourned until yesterday pending a decision on Hanoman’s request.

When the matter was called before the Acting Chief Magistrate in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Three yesterday, she immediately told the accused and his lawyers that such submissions ought to not have been made in the Georgetown court.