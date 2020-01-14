Ali-Mohamed, Pestano-Belle guide GCC past Rising Stars

Half-centuries from national player, Ronaldo Alimohamed and Martin Pestano-Belle, saw Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) beating Rising Stars by seven wickets on Sunday.

Playing at the former international venue, Bourda, in an invitational match to prepare for the upcoming season, Essequibo-based, Rising Stars won the toss and opted to bat in the 30-overs-a-side affair, posting 147 all out in 29.5 overs. GCC, in reply, reached 148-3 in 23 overs.

Alimohamed took the fight to the Essequibians with a belligerent 50-ball 85 that included five fours and five sixes, the first of which went over long off to bring up his half century.