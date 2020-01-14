`Give Kandasammy his opportunity’ —Disgruntled Albion CC advocates for Surujnarine; TDO Stuart says all players will have opportunity to represent Guyana fairly

Albion Community Center Cricket Club have expressed their dissatisfaction with the constant overlooking of 25-year-old, Kandasammy Surujnarine by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and by extension, Cricket Guy Inc. (CGI).

Club President, Vemen Walter, and Vice-President Imtiaz Bacchus, in an exclusive interview with this publication conveyed their astonishment over Surujnarine’s sidelining by the GCB and CGI, particularly in the recent Guyana Jaguars warm-up matches for the Professional Cricket League.

According to Walter, “We at Albion are advocating for him to be giving an opportunity to show his worth because it is very sickening to see a talent like this go down the drain.”