GRFU could forfeit international matches

The local 2020 rugby pre-season scrums off Saturday at the National Park from 15:00hrs with a 15s match involving ‘North’ and ‘South’ players but concerns have been raised over the suitability of the National Park Playing Field for International competitions.

According to a release from the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), pre-season action continues next Saturday at the same time and venue with a 10s match up. The match will see the President’s team tackling the Vice President’s side.

From January 26, training for the respective U-19, women and senior teams will kick off ahead of matches against hosts, French Guiana. The dates are yet to be confirmed.