26 MPs failed to declare assets for 2019

Chairman of the Integrity Commission Kumar Doraisami has disclosed that as of last Wednesday, 23 government and three opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are still delinquent in the filing of their 2019 declaration of assets as required by the Integrity Commission Act.

Additionally, 15 government and two opposition MPs are yet to file their declarations for 2018, said Doraisami, while declining to disclose the names of the delinquent officials.

Doraisami also says that the body’s commissioners have not yet decided on whether they will accept offers by Stabroek News and other newspapers to publish the list of defaulting declarants.