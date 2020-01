Twenty-six-year-old Terrence Pitt, who was accused of killing Festival City resident Darrell Breedy during a home invasion last October, was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with the crime.

Pitt, called ‘Shots’ and ‘Sonna Boy,’ appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Three, where he was also charged with escape from lawful custody.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charges after they were read to him.