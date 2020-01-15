Belle West man dies after reportedly beaten by neighbour

A 67-year-old resident of Belle West Canal 2 died after he was allegedly kicked in the abdomen by a young neighbour. Dead is Mohamed Rasheed called `Spanner’.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon McBean told Stabroek News last night that Rasheed had been admitted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital following an alleged altercation and died of a lung infection yesterday.

His alleged attacker, who has been identified as a neighbour is currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Rasheed’s daughter-in-law Ronadai told Stabroek News that her father in law was attacked after returning from the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) rally in Berbice on Sunday.

She related that a group of persons from Belle West had hired a canter to take them to the rally and that on returning her father in law was dropped off at the head of his street at 11:30 pm.

At about 4:30 am on Monday morning she received a call from a neighbour saying that Mohamed had been beaten and needed to be taken to the hospital.

According the woman, her father in law while in hospital, told her a man said to be in his twenties who lives a street away passed him on a bicycle and realizing it was Mohamed turned back and punched him in the face causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect then allegedly stomped on his stomach.

Rasheed was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted to the ward and place on life support.

At about 10:30 am yesterday the family was informed that he had died. His body is currently at Ezekiel Funeral Parlour with a post mortem expected to be scheduled.

When Stabroek News visited the home of Rasheed’s son, the young man was inconsolable. His wife, Ronadai lamented that since his father’s death her husband “take in sick and vomiting”.

“We want justice. He wasn’t sick,” she said of her father in law.

Mohamed is survived by five sons, one daughter, 28 grandchildren and a sister.