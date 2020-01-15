St Agnes Primary teacher assaulted by parent

The Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into the assault of a St Agnes Primary school teacher by parents of a child at the school’s Church Street, Georgetown premises sometime today.

Contacted today, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Education Brushell Blackman told Stabroek News that the Ministry is aware of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Blackman said, the incident is one which warranted the attention of the police, who are also engaged in the matter.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. It is also unknown what might have prompted the assault.

However, the incident which was captured on video was circulated on social media site, Facebook.

In the video seen by this newspaper, a man suspected to be a parent was seen assaulting a female teacher. Although he was being held back by others, the man was seen in the video continuously kicking the teacher while she was on the floor.

A short distance away, in the same room, a female suspected to be another parent was seen being held back by two teachers as she fought her way towards the teacher who was being assaulted.

Two children dressed in uniform were present in the room while the incident was ongoing.

Blackman said once the facts are available, a statement will be made public.

Less than two months ago, Yolanda Jackson, a teacher of the Winfer Gardens Primary was assaulted by a parent.