Man who attacked St Agnes teacher for court tomorrow

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence on Friday said that the man who assaulted a St Agnes Primary school teacher on Wednesday will appear in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and she intends to be present outside of the court to show her solidarity with the female educator.

Lawrence made the comments on Friday night during a surprise appearance at an A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition rally at Back Circle, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. She invited other women at the rally to join her tomorrow.

“We have to get out there. We have to stand in solidarity with our teachers. I will be outside the court to send a clear message that there will be no more fake police force in the country. As women we will not tolerate the abuse of our women irrespective of what she has done,” Lawrence said.