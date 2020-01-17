Man gets 19 years for execution-style killing at Bagotstown

Moments before his trial for the murder of Jermaine Simon was set to continue at the High Court in Georgetown, Trevor Anthony Amsterdam yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and was sentenced to 19 years.

When his case was called before Justice Sandil Kissoon on Tuesday, Amsterdam who had been indicted for the capital offence entered a plea of not guilty which led to the empanelment of a jury and the commencement of a trial.

When the matter was called yesterday for continuation, however, Amsterdam changed his plea and accepted responsibility for the killing.