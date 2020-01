Trevor Amsterdam, the man accused of killing murder suspect Jermaine Simon at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in November 2015, pleaded not guilty to the crime as a High Court trial in the matter began on Tuesday.

The charge against Amsterdam alleges that on November 10, 2015 at Bagotstown, he murdered Simon.

The matter was called on Tuesday before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court, and following Amsterdam’s not guilty plea, a jury was empaneled and a trial commenced in the matter.