At 87, NIS querying my name, pension held up

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring this matter to your attention, after a long time of putting it off.

My full name is John Denny Armogum and my NIS # is 1616671.

For 2019, NIS has been querying my name, as a result, I have not been paid for the whole of 2019. I should point out that I have been paid under this same name and number for over 25 years. I am now 87 years old. Served my country as a Public Servant for 34 years.

They requested a notarized copy of my original birth certificate, and deed poll; also a completed R 23 form. I complied.

The only difference between the information I submit to the Ministry of Finance for my Public Service pension is, on the NIS form I have to add my agent’s name and phone number. No problem with my Public Service Pension.

It’s 2020, at this point I don’t know how much longer they are going to hold up payments.

The Hon Minister of Finance Winston Jordan is on record as saying “I am fed up with all the complaints I have been receiving “. Mr Jordan it is getting worse, please do something.

I challenge the NIS to show me one Life Certificate with an incorrect spelling of my name. This being the reason they claim, payments were withheld for 2019. I submitted six life certificates in 2019, whereas I was only required to submit two. Each life certificate is submitted with my mailing and email addresses; also my home phone number.

Yours faithfully,

John Denny Armogum