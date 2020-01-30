NIS regrets inconvenience with Mr Armogum’s pension

Dear Editor,

Do accept our sincere regrets for not responding to a letter in the Stabroek News dated January 17, 2020 written by Mr. John Armogum under the caption, `At 87, NIS querying my name, pension held up’.

Please be advised that there was an issue with the spelling of Mr. Armogum’s surname which was subsequently resolved after he submitted documents to support same.

The Scheme apologises for the inconvenience(s) caused and wishes to reassure the pensioner that his payment will be sent to his bank account.

Mr. Armogum is kindly asked to make contact with the Public Relations Unit on telephone number 227-6851 or email address public_relations@nis.org.gy

I also wish to take this opportunity to remind our overseas pensioners that payment of pensions is made up to the date the life certificate was signed and stamped by the Notary Public or Guyana Consulate. In order to receive current payment, a current life certificate must be in the system. For example, in order to receive a payment for January 2020, a life certificate dated January 2020 must be in at NIS.

Yours faithfully,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Publicity and Public

Relations Officer

National Insurance Scheme