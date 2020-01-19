Hinds hundred, Hosein put Hurricanes on brink of defeat

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Virtually unknown Terrance Hinds slammed an astonishing unbeaten hundred at number nine before left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched a four-wicket haul, as Leeward Islands Hurricanes found themselves on the ropes on the penultimate day of their second round clash here yesterday.

Resuming their first innings on 337 for four in reply to Hurricanes’ 186, Red Force piled up a massive 552 for nine declared at the Brian Lara Stadium, to take a commanding lead of 366.

In only his second first class match after making his debut last week’s first round, Hinds struck 102 off 77 balls, clobbering seven fours and eight sixes to decimate the Hurricanes attack and notch his maiden hundred.

Joshua DaSilva made 80, Yannic Cariah stroked 46 while Bryan Charles, at number 10, chipped in with 43 to further add to the Hurricanes’ woes.

Montcin Hodge (42) and Kieran Powell (40) then put on 84 for the first wicket but Hosein triggered a sudden collapse which saw Hurricanes lose seven wickets for 68 runs and end the day on 162 for seven.

Hosein, who accounted for both openers, has so far taken four for 56.

Heading into Sunday’s final day, Hurricanes require a further 204 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Starting the day on top, Red Force never really relinquished control. DaSilva, resuming on 50, extended his fifth wicket stand with Cariah to 111 before he was one of four wickets to fall for 26 runs.

The right-hander had punched 12 fours off 117 deliveries in just over 2-½ hours when he gifted his wicket, chipping a simple catch to short mid-wicket off off-spinner Jacques Taylor (2-79).

Cariah, on 27 not out at the start, faced 80 balls in nearly two hours and counted six fours before becoming the day’s second victim and Hosein (10) and Odean Smith (5) fell cheaply as Red Force stumbled to 409 for eight.

Hinds then launched a stunning onslaught to dominate a 122-run, ninth wicket stand with Charles.

Unbeaten on 50 from 40 balls at lunch with Red Force on 491 for eight, Hinds completed three figures off only another 27 balls, bringing up the landmark with slog sweep for six off leg-spinner Damion Jacobs.

For his part, Charles notched four fours off 57 deliveries.

Lively seamer Sheeno Berridge went wicket-less on Saturday but finished with three for 94 while part-time slow bowler Devon Thomas picked up two for 20.

Faced with a daunting task, Hurricanes denied Red Force any early success as Powell and Hodge buckled down in a half-century stand that took them safely to tea on 47 without loss.

Hodge struck five fours off 122 deliveries while Powell counted six fours off 79 balls before losing patience and holing out to long on off Hosein after tea.

His dismissal opened the floodgates and after that, only Keacy Carty, with 35 off 51 balls with six fours, showed any resistance.