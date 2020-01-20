Hosein sends Hurricanes to innings defeat

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein snatched a six-wicket haul as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force needed a mere 64 balls to rout Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 168 runs and post their first win of the Regional Four-Day Championship here yesterday.

Resuming the final morning of the second round match at the Brian Lara Stadium on 162 for seven in their second innings and still requiring a virtually impossible 204 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Hurricanes lost their last three wickets for 36 runs to be all out for 198.

Hosein, with four wickets overnight, picked up two of the three to fall to finish with six for 62 and match figures of eight for 94.

Test pacer Alzarri Joseph, resuming the day on 14, carried the fight for Hurricanes, belting three fours and four sixes and was unbeaten on a robust 47 from 54 balls when the innings ended.

Damion Jacobs (2), yet to score overnight, was the first casualty in the morning’s first over when he was trapped lbw by Hosein and Quinton Boatswain spent 13 minutes at the crease for his one run before he was run out at the striker’s end scrambling a quick single.

Fittingly, Hosein grabbed the last wicket of the innings when he had Sheeno Berridge (0) brilliantly taking at first slip by Bryan Charles diving to his left.

Red Force took command of the game on Friday’s second day when they piled up a massive 552 for nine declared in their first innings in response to Hurricanes’ paltry 186.