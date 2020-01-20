Bonner century ensures Scorpions share of honours

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Nkrumah Bonner’s second first class century helped Jamaica Scorpions frustrate Windward Islands Volcanoes and earn a share of the honours on the final day of their second round match here yesterday.

The 30-year-old struck exactly 100 not out as Scorpions, resuming the day at Sabina Park on 291 for three, batted themselves to safety by piling up 404 for eight declared.

Set an improbable 238 for victory in 1-½ sessions, Volcanoes wobbled on 113 for five before finishing on 155 without further loss.

Left-handed opener Devon Smith top-scored with 47 while former captain Kirk Edwards got 25 but it was Emmanuel Stewart’s unbeaten 26, in an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 42 with Keron Cottoy (14 not out) which proved most valuable.

Seamer Derval Green, who took three wickets in the first innings and also hit a half-century, led the attack again with three for 30.

It was Bonner’s knock, however, which took centre stage earlier in the day as Scorpions flourished in good conditions.

All told, the right-hander struck eight fours and a six in an innings lasting 188 balls and a shade over four hours, raising his landmark by clearing the ropes at long on with left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge.

He extended his overnight fourth wicket stand with Paul Palmer (42) to 86, his partner adding just six before falling in the morning’s fourth over, caught at the wicket off left-arm pacer Preston McSween.

Bonner also added 40 for the sixth wicket with Green who made 17 before becoming Sherman Lewis’s third wicket of the innings, edging a drive to first slip.