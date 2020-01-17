Hodge, Smith punish Scorpions

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Kavem Hodge and veteran opener Devon Smith fashioned half-centuries as Windward Islands Volcanoes produced a solid batting display, to keep Jamaica Scorpions in the field for the entire first day of their second round fixture at Sabina Park.

Asked to bat here yesterday, Volcanoes finished the day on 314 for five thanks mainly to Hodge who struck 88 and Smith who carved out 72.

With the exception of captain Sunil Ambris (7), every Volcanoes batsman managed a start. Twenty-year-old Emmanuel Stewart was unbeaten at the close on 46 and was partnered by Keron Cottoy on 29.

Former captain and Test batsman Kirk Edwards had earlier also struck 29 while Desron Maloney chimed in with 26.

Seamer Derval Green was once again the hosts’ best bowler with three for 58 as the attack struggled to break down Volcanoes.

It was Smith and Maloney who set the tone by posting 43 for the first wicket to deny Jamaica any early success. And even after Maloney fell after hitting five boundaries in a breezy 31-ball knock, Smith and Hodge then put their side in a commanding position courtesy of a 130-run stand.

All told, the 38-year-old Smith faced 152 deliveries in nearly three hours at the crease and counted nine fours, completing his 60th first class half-century in his 211th game.

The 26-year-old Hodge’s knock, meanwhile, spanned 171 balls in just over 4-½ hours and included 12 fours.

When Smith was bowled by pacer Marquino Mindley, Hodge put on a further 44 for the third wicket with Edwards who punched two fours and a six in an attractive 48-ball knock before falling in the fourth over after tea, flirting with a side ball from Green and going caught behind.

Scorpions then enjoyed their best period of the day when Ambris followed 10 balls later, also caught at the wicket off Green as Volcanoes stumbled to 242 for five.

However, Stewart quickly dashed the hosts’ hopes of a further breakthrough, pairing with Cottoy to add 72 in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership. Stewart, who scored a half-century in the last round against Barbados Pride, has so far faced 94 balls in a shade over 1-¾ hours and counted six fours and a six.

Score: Windward Islands Volcanoes 314 for five (Kavem Hodge 88, Devon Smith 72, Emmanuel Stewart 44 not out, Keron Cottoy 29 not out, Kirk Edwards 29; Derval Green 3-58) vs Jamaica Scorpions