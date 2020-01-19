North, South rugby teams play to thrilling tie

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off its domestic season yesterday at the National Park with a 15s matchup involving players from North and South Georgetown.

After the game in which the ruggers got their competitive juices flowing for the first time in 2020, the scoreline read 17 apiece in an absolute arm wrestle of a game.

Tyrese Prescott scored two tries and a conversion for the green-clad North side while Phibian Joseph scored the other try to knot the scores late in the second half.

For South, Rondell McArthur led from the front with two tries. Shawn David scored the other while Michael Barrow chipped in with the conversion.

Rugby action continues on Saturday at the same time and venue with a 10s match up. The game will see the President’s team tackling the Vice President’s side.