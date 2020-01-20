Coldingen fisherman stabbed to death -suspect arrested, three others being sought

A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD) fisherman was found dead with multiple stab wounds and lacerations about his body on Saturday night and police have since arrested one of four suspects.

The dead man has been identified as Mukesh Mangar called ‘Paul’, 27, of Coldingen Squatting Area, ECD.

While his family believes that he was attacked and killed during a robbery, Police Commander of Region 4 Sub-division ‘C’, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, told Stabroek News that no motive has been established and the arrested person is assisting with investigations.