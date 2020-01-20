UG brush aside Third Class to claim consecutive weekend wins -Benn grabs five wicket haul on debut

The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday registered their second win of the weekend after completing a 137-run defeat of Third Class in the day’s lone Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), New Building Society (NBS) forty-overs, second-division fixture.

The win was set up by left-arm spinner Oswald Benn who grabbed a five-wicket haul on debut.

UG, batting first, was dismissed for 205 in the 30th over. Major contributions came from the bats of openers Keon Roberts (45) who missed out on a half-century and Melroy Stephenson (36).