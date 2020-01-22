Dover optimistic U20s can progress from group stage

Golden Jaguars Men’s U20 Head-coach Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover, is optimistic his team can progress from group A in the CONCACAF Qualifying Championship, which is to be staged from February 15th-23rd at the National Stadium, Managua, Nicaragua.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, Dover said, “I am optimistic that we can progress from the group that is based on the quality that I have saw amongst the current lot of players. In modern football we know that all opposition is competitive and we are not writing off anyone based on previous performances. However, we will give it our best and try to make this group of players become part of the history of Guyana’s football.”