Dover confident of U20 Jaguars advancing from qualifiers

The Golden Jaguars Men’s U20 Head Coach, Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover, is optimistic of his team’s chances of progressing from group A in the CONCACAF Qualifying Championship which is slated to be staged in Nicaragua from February 15th-23rd.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, Dover said, “I am optimistic that we can progress from the group that is based on the quality that I have saw amongst the current lot of players. In modern football we know that all opposition is competitive and we are not writing off anyone based on previous performances. However we will give it our best and try to make this group of players become part of the history of Guyana’s football.”

Guyana will open their group-A campaign against Montserrat on the 15th from 16:30 hrs. In their second fixture, the Guyanese will oppose St. Vincent and the Grenadines two days later at the same venue from 16:30 hrs. This will be followed by an encounter with the US Virgin Islands on the 21st from 20:30 hrs. In their final showdown, the Golden Jaguars will battle the host nation on the 23rd at 20:30 hrs.