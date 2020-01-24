Probing the potential for the growth of the small business sector

There is underway in Guyana, an unforeseen revolution in the creation, and growth of small business. This movement of business creation is creating employment and livelihoods beyond, which may not be properly accounted for by our national accounts, and employment data. The current government has created a relatively good business environment, with a wide playfield open to all, for the new business creation.

The aura of optimism over the last few years can be seen in a record number of business registrations, beyond the hopes of the oil bonanza. There is additional scope for the Government of Guyana, to assist in scaling the small business sector (used here in a generic way to include micro enterprise), thus further amplifying its developmental effects.

There have been push and pull factors for this new revolution of business creation, and the amazing thing is women entrepreneurs are taking a significant lead, showing a boldness not ever seen in Guyana. This is an obvious result of the fact that the business environment in general is more friendly, encouraging, safer and optimistic. The relatively large number of women in the small business sector mirrors what is happening in Latin America and shows that Guyana is apace with the regional trend.