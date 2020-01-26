Child beaten at Mon Repos school released from hospital, may have eye damage

Almost three months after her 8-year-old son Richard Boodram was brutally beaten by five of his former classmates at the Mon Repos Primary School his mother, Devika Persaud, said that the injury he sustained to his left eye is affecting his schoolwork.

Persaud told Sunday Stabroek yesterday that due to the attack which occurred on November 1st, last year, she made the decision to transfer her children to a private school although she is still struggling financially.

Boodram’s left eye was infected as a result of the blows he sustained which resulted in him having blurry vision since he was hospitalised after the incident.