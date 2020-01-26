Jaguars in sight of victory over Red Force

A couple of wickets from left-arm spinner, Veerasammy Permaul, brought him to a magical 500 wickets and moved Guyana Jaguars within four wickets of victory heading into the final day against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force today.

The West Indies Championships continued at Providence yesterday with Jaguars taking their overnight second innings score of 53 without loss to 177 for five declared. Red Force were set 403 for victory after being bowled out for 98 in their first innings and closed the penultimate day on 122 for six, still trailing by 281 runs.

Permaul, 29, joined the likes of Lance Gibbs, Carl Hooper and Roger Harper as the Guyanese to reach the landmark when he bowled Jason Mohammed (33) who had forged a 62-run partnership with Jeremy Solozano (34) and then got the edge of Joshua DaSilva’s bat, the batsman popping a simple catch to Leon Johnson at first slip.