Baird wins javelin event

-But way off Olympic Qualifying mark

South American U-23 Games hopeful, Tonya Rawlins won the Girls 20+ 300m yesterday ahead of Cassie Small in a photo finish.(Emmerson Campbell photo)
Tokyo Olympic hopeful, Leslain Baird continued to get his feet wet yesterday when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) staged its third ‘Development Meet’ at the Enmore Community Centre Ground.

The 2018 South American Games silver medalist, who started his 2020 campaign last Sunday in Linden, threw 64.90m yesterday to win the men’s javelin event.

Yesterday, Baird was way off his national record (78.65 meters) set in his final attempt at the South American Games in Bolivia two years ago. However, he is enjoying a successful return to the competitive trenches following injuries last year.