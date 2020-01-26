Baird wins javelin event

Tokyo Olympic hopeful, Leslain Baird continued to get his feet wet yesterday when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) staged its third ‘Development Meet’ at the Enmore Community Centre Ground.

The 2018 South American Games silver medalist, who started his 2020 campaign last Sunday in Linden, threw 64.90m yesterday to win the men’s javelin event.

Yesterday, Baird was way off his national record (78.65 meters) set in his final attempt at the South American Games in Bolivia two years ago. However, he is enjoying a successful return to the competitive trenches following injuries last year.