Only January but much elections discomfort already

Dear Editor,

I must say that the Hon. Minister of Public Health and ranking PNCR functionary, Ms. Volda Lawrence, has a knack of throwing caution to the winds, and speaking what is on her mind. On more than one occasion, the result has been a serious case of foot in mouth syndrome, which could have, should have, been avoided, and at especially at this tense, sensitive hour. The most recent instance is this business, this call, for the presence of party faithful in front of polling stations.

That is most unhealthy coming from the Hon. Minister of Health; I must question whether she thought carefully, and at length, about the public’s health, which falls plumb within her portfolio. But that is only as a government minister and as a political leader. It is not outside of her responsibility and obligation as a citizen – and as someone to whom many look for guidance, if not answers – to be temperate and prudent. I would have thought that a greater degree of maturity, of dignity, and of decency might have won the day. But then I remember that it is the quadrennial Guyanese circus and madness called elections, where normally sensible and sane people lose their marbles, their footing, and their costumes. Indeed, some slip (pardon me) is showing on this one; it is not alluring.

But it is more than that alone, for some have already taken (whether the Minister intended or not) her call to another level; it is not upward, which I never expected. I submit this, because here I was in the sanctuary of worship, and I am presented with a smattering of the reactions from others to her call to be present in front of polling stations on polling day so as to ensure that the process unfolds appropriately. I am weighing what that means, as to its implications, should things not go the expected and acceptable way.

Among the reactions, which I share, is that there is an enormous problem here: first the opposition PPP has gone on record to register that it does not trust the system. And now, here is a leading PNC (government) representative, in essence, advancing the same thing, but in a less strident, more nuanced fashion. If these two sets of political operators have such severe doubts about our national electoral processes, then that does not leave the citizen-voter in a comfortable and reassuring place. It certainly does not leave me anywhere, because what we knowingly start out with is pantomime, which will lead to the asinine.

And that is how some erudite comrades have taken the words of one of the ruling party’s leading honchos. According to what I heard, the word is that men in the markets are talking enthusiastically of lining up in the vicinity of polling stations (no idea of where or how many) for purposes of honouring that call, while engaging in some commercial activity. More specifically, that there is interest in bringing along vending apparatus, which could range from snacks to bar-b-que to beverages. Regarding the latter, there could be the presence of those desirous of selling beer and other products from the same family, most likely of greater strength. What may have started out with limited objectives on the part of Ms. Lawrence now threatens to mushroom into something altogether different. It is termed the law of unintended consequences.

Hastening forward to express the official line, the Chief Election Officer, Mr. Lowenfield, reminded one and all that no one should be within “200 yards” of any polling station. That’s a sobering space and should put a partial damper on that call from the politician and developing plans from the side of enterprising citizens and party faithful.

As I absorb and ponder on all of this, I am thinking that this is only January, near and yet still some distance away from March 2nd, but already matters have taken on a complexion (may be taken literally) that is discomforting to me. I must wonder what else is on tap in the extensive warehouse of goodies that the political people have stocked up for this time, and which they are waiting to deliver to an unsuspecting Guyana during this elections season. In view of what has been shared so far, I regret to state that my own position is that there is not much cause for good cheer. And this is with due regard to presidential promise or no presidential promise on the score of post-elections circumstances.

Yours faithfully,

GHK Lall