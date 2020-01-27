Van Lange unstoppable once again at TT junior nationals —Thomas retains girls U – 15 crown but is dethroned by Melville in U-18 final

Thirteen-year-old Johnathan Van Lange confirmed that he is indeed a level or two above the rest of the field after he retained his boys’ under – 15 and 18 titles at this year’s Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) junior national table tennis championships which concluded last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Meanwhile, spoils in the female category were shared by Thuraia Thomas who retained her under – 15 crown, however, she was defeated by Crystal Melville in the under – 18 final.

The boys under– 15 final was contested between arch-rivals Van Lange and Kaysan Ninvalle in a repeat of last year’s showdown.