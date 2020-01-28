‘We have to set this region free’

Stressing the importance of the East Berbice-Corentyne region, President David Granger yesterday appealed to residents to give the APNU+AFC coalition a chance to lead them to development, while saying that the PPP/C’s time at the helm has left it in a mess.

“This region is too important to lose. This region is too important to put in the hands of the PPP/Civic. The APNU+AFC deserves to control Region Six, to deliver a good quality of life to the residents of this region,” Granger said last evening at the Esplanade Ground in New Amsterdam, which hosted the coalition’s first rally in Region Six.

Granger used his address to stress the need for an end to the PPP/C’s control of the regional council at the upcoming March 2nd general and regional polls. “This region is too important to Guyana, is too important to the Caribbean, is too important for your children to put it back in the hands of the same people who made a mess of it,” he said, before urging that they use the opportunity to “chase the PPP/C RDC out of the region.”