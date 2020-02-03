Granger pledges to rebuild Region Six as ‘agri powerhouse’

President David Granger last evening promised Berbicians that if the APNU+AFC coalition is reelected to govern Guyana, he will work to ensure that Region Six is rebuilt as an agricultural powerhouse.

Speaking at the APNU+AFC rally at the Area H Ground, Coren-tyne, about assisting farmers through the Regional Agricultural Infrastructural Develop-ment Programme, which has been extended, he said, “We will help farmers with their tools and equipment. We will help farmers with drainage and irrigation and we will ensure that Region Six is rebuilt as an agriculture powerhouse not for a few rich people but for all of the residents of this region and people will stop running away from this region.”

Granger’s administra-tion has taken flak for the laying off of thousands of sugar workers in Region Six without providing them with alternative employment or aid for them and their families. Granger’s Agriculture Ministry has also been pilloried for not producing results in the sector.