Conquerors win Turbo Energy Drink competition

Fruta Conquerors U20 side won the Turbo Energy Drink knockout competition Sunday, dismissing Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 3-1 at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
It was an efficient performance from the Tucville unit who outplayed the Bourda based outfit en route to the championship. Nicholas MacArthur broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, firing a powerful effort from inside the penalty area into the right corner.
It went from bad to worse for GFC as Joshua Brathwaite was issued with a red card in the 26th minute, forcing his team to finish the remainder of the match with 10 players.