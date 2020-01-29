Dear Editor,

This letter highlights just a recent few deliberate distortion of facts and incidents in our country by President David Granger which must not go un-noticed.

On the sugar industry: Granger on Monday in New Amsterdam claimed that the Diamond Sugar Estate was closed by the PPP/C government, knowing fully well that that is a lie. It was former president Desmond Hoyte who closed the Diamond Estate. Granger repeatedly tries to distort the history of things that disfavours him or his party for obvious reasons.

His claim about being criticized for praying: The PPP/C never criticized him for praying, never ever did it happen. It was often said that the religion he embraces, does not subscribe to corruption, lies and dishonesty which have been the hallmark of the Granger’s APNU+AFC government. The PPP/C does not criticize people’s religion, race or gender.

On his Brigadier status: the criticism that ensues is that though he was Brigadier he was never made Chief of Staff of the GDF, because neither former presidents, Forbes Burnham or Desmond Hoyte had faith and confidence in his leadership ability which resulted in both of them by-passing Granger for the post as Chief of Staff of the army. That is simple, plain truth.

I will avoid venturing into an argument over Granger’s bed time for the moment, just to say that I rather suspect his sleeping pattern has changed ever since the no-confidence motion, as defeat stares loudly at him at the March 2nd elections.

Yours faithfully,

Kwame Mc Coy