Terrence Jackson, the man who is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during an argument at their Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara home one week ago was on Tuesday charged with the crime and remanded to prison.

Jackson, 56, a rice mill employee appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on January 23rd at Cane Grove, ECD, he murdered Somattie Keosoram.