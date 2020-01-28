Cops seeking legal advice over murder of Cane Grove woman

The police are currently seeking legal advice in connection with the murder of Somattie Keosoram, the domestic worker who was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband last Thursday night, Regional Commander Royston Andries-Junor said.

Contacted for an update on the matter yesterday, Andries Junor told Stabroek News that the investigation has since been completed and the case file was dispatched for legal advice.

He said investigators are expecting the file to be returned by this morning.

In the meantime, Andries-Junor said that the suspect; Terrence Jackson, 56, who attempted to take his life after the incident remains in custody.

Forty-four-year-old Keosoram, a mother of six was stabbed multiple times about her body, in full view of her 16-year-old daughter around 7.30 pm at her Lot 36 Virginia Village, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara house. Her throat was also slit. She was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where she died on arrival.

Jackson, a rice mill employee fled the scene on a bicycle. He was apprehended by the police on Friday morning, shortly after he attempted to hang himself.

An autopsy yesterday showed that Keosoram died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Reports are that the couple shared a years-long marriage which Keosoram ended about three years ago due to the constant abuse she faced.

As a result, she moved to Cane Grove with her children. However, despite this, the suspect would frequent their home and had only moved in back without her permission less than a month ago.

Stabroek News understands that the couple was involved in a heated argument last Thursday evening during which Keosoram told the suspect to leave. However, he refused and the argument escalated during which she was attacked and stabbed.