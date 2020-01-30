‘Naiee was the victim!’ Her story will not be silenced, vows friend

(Trinidad Express) Naiee Singh was murdered by the man she once loved but her voice will not be silenced, says her best friend, Christa Prevatt.

Prevatt has vowed to “speak the truth” about her friend’s life and death.

She was responding to reports that Singh’s estranged husband, Roger Singh, “tripped off” and shot her dead before turning the weapon on himself.

In a Facebook post, Prevatt said her friend was a victim of verbal and mental abuse.

“She is dead. She was the victim. She will not be silenced. Please give Naiee a voice. She didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Prevatt said Singh loved her husband and would hide the truth about their troubled relationship.

“She was talking to me! I know! I read the paragraphs of disgusting words, threats and insults. You could lie but I will speak her truth,” she wrote.

Prevatt said her friend ignored the warnings and believed she was marrying the man of her dreams.

“He was 10 years older than she was. He pursued her, painting an image of an evil, nagging wife who made his life miserable. His son needed a loving mother. She could save them both. Like the stray puppies she saved. She was naive. She did not obey the warnings of her parents. Her family called him “Raja” as a pet name. They were married because she loved him so,” she said.

Singh accepted her husband’s son from a previous marriage as her own child, she said.

Prevatt said the child, now a teenager, shared a close relationship with the murdered woman and referred to her as “aunty ma”.

But her life became difficult and Singh walked away from her marriage, returning to her parents’ home in San Fernando.

Prevatt said the hounding continued as Singh’s estranged husband followed her around, sending threats to her cellphone and on social media.

On Monday, Roger Singh went to his wife’s workplace at Venture Credit Union, Couva, and waited in the carpark for her to arrive.

The woman parked her vehicle and exited at around 7.56am.

An employee who witnessed the shooting said he heard loud screams and saw the man pointing a gun at Naiee Singh.

Then he heard two gunshots and the woman collapsed on the ground.

The man then shot himself in the head.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to reporters at the Forensic Science Cen-tre in St James on Tuesday, a relative of Roger Singh said he was never a violent person but may have “tripped off” that day.

The relative said the couple had shared a happy marriage and was desperately trying to find out why his wife had left their home.

Police recovered a .38 revolver at the scene.