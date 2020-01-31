Naiee’s final moments: She saved her friend

(Trinidad Express) Christa Prevatt, who has promised to give her murdered friend a voice, says closed circuit camera footage of Naiee Singh’s final moments has been released.

And that was the only video that mattered, she said.

Naiee Singh, 31, was shot dead by her estranged husband, Roger Singh, who then killed himself in the parking lot of Venture Cedit Union in Couva on Monday morning.

Prevatt said, “Have you seen Naiee’s video? I have. It is on loop in my mind, different frames and views like they do in CSI, putting pieces together.”

Prevatt then related details of her friend’s final moments and the shooting which ended her life.

She told a story of how Singh arrived for work, parked her vehicle and greeted another female employee in the carpark.

Prevatt said, “It starts like any morning, a tiny girl, barely five feet, 100 pounds parks and starts walking to her office building. She is joined by another beautiful girl, both well pressed and coiffed, they smile and chat about the weekend and day ahead. The second girl comments about the other’s shoes and calls her Twinkle Toes.”

But then, she said, Singh noticed her husband exited a vehicle and she pushed her coworker out of danger.

Singh tried to run in the opposite direction, she said, and let out “a blood curdling scream that is heard by those in the top floor of the building.”

Prevatt said the six-foot-tall man grabbed her friend but she is still fighting.

“He raises his arm points and fires at the back of her head. Two shots are heard. People who have rushed out because of the screams wail… The tiny girl falls to the ground. The six foot man stands over her, gun in hand, looking at her…,” she said.

The man then turned and walked a few steps away, she said, raised the gun to his head and pulled the trigger ending his life.

Prevatt said Singh’s parents were inconsolable and asked for privacy at this time. But she would continue to speak out and share her friend’s secret life of pain and torture at the hands of a man she loved.

She said, “No one deserves to die for wanting to live. No one has the right to end another’s life. There is no excuse for cold blooded murder.”