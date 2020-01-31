PPP/C complains to GECOM about APNU+AFC calls to assemble outside polling stations

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has officially complained to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) about calls by various leaders of the APNU+AFC on the campaign trail for their supporters to congregate at polling places after closing on March 2nd and “protect their ballot”

In a letter to the Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, the PPP/C said it was “gravely disturbed” by APNU+AFC leaders urging their supporters to “assemble in large numbers at Polling places at the close of polls to protect their ballot.” The letter signed by executive member Anil Nandlall asks that the Commission publicly denounce statements of the type referenced and reassure the electorate that the Commission will not tolerate assembly of persons on or around places of poll during or after polling.